1 critical following shooting in north Columbus

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. on West Hudson Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the north side of Columbus late Tuesday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to West Hudson Street shortly after 8:50 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

There are no details on a possible suspect at this time.