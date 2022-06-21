1 critical following shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the north side of Columbus late Tuesday evening.
The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to West Hudson Street shortly after 8:50 p.m. following reports of a shooting.
Once on scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.
There are no details on a possible suspect at this time.
Columbus police are investigating the shooting. We will update this story as we learn more.