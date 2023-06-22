1 seriously injured in University District stabbing

The Columbus Division of Police said the stabbing happened in the area of North High Street and King Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a stabbing in the University District on Thursday.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are still searching for a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV as we work to gather more information.