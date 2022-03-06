1 killed in northeast Columbus shooting, police say

The shooting happened at the intersection of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road around 11 p.m., according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Columbus Friday night.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m.

Police did not say whether the victim was walking or in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect.