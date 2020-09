Police are searching for a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 800 block of Wellington Boulevard on the east side of the city.

Police said officers were called to the area near East 5th Avenue around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a male shot inside a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His name has not been released.

