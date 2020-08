Police were called to a report of a shooting near Fountain Lane just before 12:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting on East Main Street near Fountain Lane on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene on a report of a shooting just before 12:40 p.m.

The person was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.

Police have not released suspect information.