Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting at a north Columbus hotel Sunday night, police said.

Police received 911 calls just after 9:50 p.m. about a person who was shot at the Norwood Inn & Suites on East Dublin Granville Road near Interstate 71.

When officers arrived, they found the person with gunshot wounds.

CPR was administered but the person was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m.