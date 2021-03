When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person shot in front of Weber Road Market.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in the North Linden area, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called to the shooting scene near East Weber Road and Pontiac Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday,

When they arrived, they found a person shot in front of Weber Road Market.

Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police have not released the pers

Police are still looking for a suspect.