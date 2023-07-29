Suspect charged with murder in fatal south Columbus stabbing

Franklin County Municipal Court documents say 20-year-old Donjullian Moore stabbed 61-year-old James Cummings to death on the night of July 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a man in south Columbus last month.

Franklin County Municipal Court documents say 20-year-old Donjullian Moore stabbed 61-year-old James Cummings to death on the night of July 28.

Officers were called to the 600 block of East Stewart Street, near South High School, for reports of a person being stabbed.

Arriving officers found Cummings unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center that night.

Court documents say detectives found a trail of blood where Cummings was stabbed. They followed the trail to the back of a garage on Heyl Avenue, about two blocks north of where the stabbing occurred. Detectives found a bloody knife, gloves and a black face mask.

Moore was also dropped off at Grant that night. Two days later, Moore was interviewed by detectives, who said he thought he was shot and he didn't remember anything until he woke up in the hospital.