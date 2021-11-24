1 killed in apparent drive-by shooting near Blacklick

The deadly shooting marks Columbus’ 178th homicide in 2021, surpassing the highest ever recorded in a calendar year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after an apparent drive-by shooting near Blacklick Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting happened after 5 p.m. in the area of Altona Drive near Norworth Road.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East where they were pronounced dead before 6 p.m.

Police did not provide information about a possible suspect.

The deadly shooting marks Columbus’ 178th homicide in 2021, surpassing the highest ever recorded in a calendar year.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.