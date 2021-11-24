1 killed in apparent drive-by shooting near Blacklick

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after an apparent drive-by shooting near Blacklick Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
The shooting happened after 5 p.m. in the area of Altona Drive near Norworth Road.
The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East where they were pronounced dead before 6 p.m.
Police did not provide information about a possible suspect.
The deadly shooting marks Columbus’ 178th homicide in 2021, surpassing the highest ever recorded in a calendar year.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Editor's Note: 10TV previously reported the highest number of homicides recorded in Columbus in a calendar year was 175 (reported in 2020). The Columbus Division of Police issued an update on Nov. 19, saying its records changed to reflect 177 homicides occurred last year due to delayed deaths and one reclassification.