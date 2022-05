Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in the Hilltop area.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:26 p.m., according to police.

There is currently no information about a suspect. No one else was hurt.

Additional information was not immediately available.