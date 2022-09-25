1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near east Columbus motorcycle club

The man, who police identified as 52-yer-old Trevor Seymour, was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others were hurt following a shooting that happened near a motorcycle club in east Columbus on Saturday night.

Officers arrived at the area of East 5th and Osborn avenues on a reported shooting around 11:05 p.m. and found a man who was shot.

The man, who police identified as 52-year-old Trevor Seymour, was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, three other men were also shot and went to OSU East for treatment. They have all been released.

Police have not shared any information about the suspects from East 5th and Osborn avenues or what led up to the shooting.