Crime

Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a person, identified as a male, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and is undergoing surgery for his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Whitehall police.

