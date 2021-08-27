1 injured in shooting near Circleville truck repair shop

The shooting happened on Neville Street before 1:40 p.m.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was injured in a shooting near a truck repair shop in Circleville Friday afternoon, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Matthew Hafey told 10TV the person was flown to the hospital and that their injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff's office and no other information was available.

