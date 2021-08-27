x
Crime

1 injured in shooting near Circleville truck repair shop

The shooting happened on Neville Street before 1:40 p.m.
Credit: 10TV

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was injured in a shooting near a truck repair shop in Circleville Friday afternoon, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. 

The shooting happened on Neville Street before 1:40 p.m.

Sheriff Matthew Hafey told 10TV the person was flown to the hospital and that their injuries were not life-threatening. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff's office and no other information was available. 

