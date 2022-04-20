Police: 1 injured in North Linden

Police said the shooting happened along Dresden Street Wednesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting in North Linden Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said officers received a report of a shooting on Dresden Street south of Case Road at 9:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the street who had been shot.

Police said the man was found near the Fedderson Community Center but that the center was not the scene of the shooting.

The man was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Police described his condition as stable.