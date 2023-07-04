Man injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured during a shooting in northeast Columbus on Friday.
Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Wellington Boulevard just before 6 p.m.
The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but is expected to survive, according to police.
No information on a possible suspect was available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective David Mancini of the Columbus Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.