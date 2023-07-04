Man injured in northeast Columbus shooting

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Wellington Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured during a shooting in northeast Columbus on Friday.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but is expected to survive, according to police.

No information on a possible suspect was available.