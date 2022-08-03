Man hospitalized after stabbing in Linden

Police say the victim had a stab wound on the back of his head. He is expected to survive his injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured in a stabbing in Linden early Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 1200 block of E. Hudston Street on the report of a man lying in the middle of the street.

Officers found the victim with a stab wound to the back of the head.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said they are looking for a female suspect, but did not provide further details.