1 juvenile 'extremely' critical after south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile is in 'extremely' critical condition after being shot in south Columbus early Friday morning.

Columbus police said the victim showed up at Nationwide Children's Hospital around 1 a.m. Friday after a shooting.

Officers said they were told the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Spruce Drive in south Columbus. Evidence markers line the neighborhood where the gunfire reportedly rang out.

Police do have another juvenile detained but have not confirmed what relation that person has to this case. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.