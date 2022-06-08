Man dead after shooting in south Columbus

Officers were called to Frebis Avenue and Wager Street just before 2:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired in the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after they were reportedly shot on the city's south side Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to Frebis Avenue and Wager Street just before 2:45 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report of at least six rounds of gunfire in the area.

Police told 10TV that the victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m.

Police did not provide information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.