1 dead after fatal shooting near north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting near a north Columbus Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Police said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. near the Dairy Queen at 1519 Schrock Rd. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside of the restaurant. Police say the victim was a male.



The victim was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.



It's unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside of Dairy Queen. No suspect information has been released at this time.



