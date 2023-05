The Columbus Division of Police said it received a call about a shooting just before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after being shot in northeast Columbus Thursday night.

The Columbus Division of Police said it received a call about a shooting just before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue, just east of Cleveland Avenue.

The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and died at 8:22 p.m., according to police.

Police did not provide any additional information.