Officers responded to the scene Wednesday just after 12 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after 12 a.m. to the Skyview Towers on Sawyer Boulevard just south of Leonard Avenue on a reported shooting.

HAPPENING NOW:



On 12/16/20 at 12:07 am, officers were dispatched to 525 Sawyer Blvd. (Skyview Towers) on a shooting. An individual has been pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives will be responding. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 16, 2020

The victim's name has not been released.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is at the scene.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.