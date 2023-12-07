Police: 1 dead in South Linden shooting

No information on any suspects has been released at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 2200 block of McGuffey Road around 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A person at the scene was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Police said they were pronounced dead at 5:23 p.m.

No information on any suspects has been released at this time.