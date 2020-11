Police said one person was shot and went to a clerk at a gas station near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive for help.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in east Columbus Friday evening.

Police said one person was shot and went to a clerk at a gas station near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive for help around 5:40 p.m.

The clerk called 911.

The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.