COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the South Linden area.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue, according to Columbus police.

A call about the shooting was received just before 7 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:11 a.m. That person's name has not been released.

There is currently no information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.