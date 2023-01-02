1 dead after north Columbus gas station shooting

The shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station on Cleveland Avenue, near Morse Road. Police said the call came in at 6:55 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting at a north Columbus gas station, according to Columbus police.



When officers arrived, they found one victim, described as male, who died on scene.

The intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue is shut down while police investigate the incident.



No information on a suspect was available. The name of the suspect has not been released.