Police searching for teen accused of killing 21-year-old in east Columbus

A murder warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid in the shooting of Lavarr Madison on Aug. 15.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has issued an arrest warrant for a teenager accused of killing a 21-year-old last week.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid for the murder of Lavarr Madison on Aug. 15. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road just after 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Madison suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to Grant Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m. His death is the 87th homicide in Columbus this year.

Witnesses at scene told police there were several individuals involved in an argument when the shots were fired.