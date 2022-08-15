Police searching for teen accused of killing 21-year-old in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has issued an arrest warrant for a teenager accused of killing a 21-year-old last week.
Police are searching for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid for the murder of Lavarr Madison on Aug. 15. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road just after 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found Madison suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to Grant Medical Center.
He was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m. His death is the 87th homicide in Columbus this year.
Witnesses at scene told police there were several individuals involved in an argument when the shots were fired.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Reid or has any other information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).