Police: Man charged with murder in east Columbus shooting in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said the man accused in a fatal shooting earlier this month in the Woodland Park neighborhood is in custody.

Police say 35-year-old Ricky Mackey Jr. was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 400 block of Johnson Street without incident on Monday. He is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

Mackey is charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Allen Mullins back on Nov. 1.

Police said Mullins arrived at Ohio State East Hospital with a gunshot wound to their stomach around 12:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m.

Detectives learned that Mullins was in an altercation with Mackey in the 1600 block of Harvard Avenue, located about a half mile from the hospital. Police said Mullins was shot during the altercation.

Mullins' death is the 122nd homicide of 2022 in Columbus.