Police: 1 dead after shooting at Tuttle mall, person of interest in custody

Police said this appears an isolated incident at this time and it does not involve an active shooter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and a person of interest is in custody after police responded to a report of shots fired inside The Mall at Tuttle Crossing Sunday afternoon.

The Columbus Division of Police received a call just after 2:40 p.m. of shots being fired near Scene 75.

Officers recovered a gun from the scene and no additional injuries have been reported as of now, according to police.

Officers are checking and clearing the mall.

