Man killed in shooting at Columbus bar identified

Police said officers were called to the Avion Bar & Grill on St. Clair Avenue around 10:16 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot at a bar in the Milo-Grogan area Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Tyreece Jefferson, 40, was found shot and taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.

Police initially told 10TV the shooting happened inside the bar. Later, police at the scene said the shooting happened at the bar and declined to say if it happened inside or outside, citing an open investigation. A press release later said the shooting "happened in the rear of this location."

Police said the initial investigation shows that the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect, which led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. This incident is still under investigation.