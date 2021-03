Police were called to the scene of the shooting, near Vine Street and Kilbourne Street Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Columbus Saturday morning.

Columbus police were called to the shooting scene in the area of Vine Street and Kilbourne Street, near the Arena District, at 3:21 a.m.

According to police, two people were found with gunshot wounds.

One of them was later pronounced dead

The second person was taken to Grant Medical and is expected to survive.