Suspect arrested in Franklinton shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Columbus police say 30-year-old Erich Barbee was arrested by SWAT officers on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of killing a woman and injuring another in a shooting last week in Franklinton is now in custody.

The Columbus Division of Police say 30-year-old Erich Barbee was arrested by SWAT officers on Wednesday.

Barbee is charged with murder and felonious assault for the shooting that happened on March 16 on Rodgers Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, officers found a woman on the rooftop of the residence suffering from several gunshot wounds. She told police that there was another woman inside the home who was shot.

The woman inside, who police identified as 44-year-old Marissa Saultz, was pronounced dead.

The injured woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but her condition has improved.

According to records from Franklin County Municipal Court, Barbee allegedly shot both women and then fled the scene before officers arrived.