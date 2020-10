Police say officers went to the restaurant located at 3540 West Broad Street just after 6 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one person is dead and another was hurt in a shooting Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at a White Castle located at 3540 West Broad Street.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim is expected to be OK.

Authorities told 10TV officers may have possibly identified the suspect.