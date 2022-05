Police have made no arrests in the case.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead, and another person was hurt after a shooting Sunday morning in north Columbus.

A Columbus police dispatcher says the shooting happened in the 900 block of Howard Street. A call about the shooting was received at 3:19 a.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to a hospital and was described as stable.

