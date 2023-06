The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to a shooting in the area of East 26th and Joyce avenues around 6:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a shooting near South Linden Friday evening.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No information about a suspect was available.