Columbus police officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Gilbert Street, near East Sycamore Street on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday, police said.

Columbus police officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Gilbert Street, near East Sycamore Street, around 6:15 p.m.

Officers found the man behind a house and medics took him to Grant Medical Center.

Police did not have suspect information to release but noted there have been no arrests.