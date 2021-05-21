1 killed following shooting near Columbus Square Bowling Palace

A person was killed following a shooting in the parking lot near the Columbus Square Bowling Palace on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was killed following a shooting in the parking lot near the Columbus Square Bowling Palace on Friday.

Columbus police responded to reports of the shooting just after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of 5707 Forest Hills Boulevard near State Route 161 and Cleveland Avenue.

According to police, one person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.