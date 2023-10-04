x
Crime

Police: 1 critically injured following shooting in northeast Columbus

Officers were called on a report of a shooting on Chateau Morse Drive, located near Morse and Westerville roads, around 8:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured after a shooting in northeast Columbus Wednesday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called on a report of a shooting on Chateau Morse Drive, located near Morse and Westerville roads, around 8:30 p.m.

One person was transported to Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.

