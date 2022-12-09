Police: 1 critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus

The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate-70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police say the victim was inside their vehicle when they were shot and they were able to safely pull off the interstate onto Main Street.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.