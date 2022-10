The victim was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station in northeast Columbus on Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was shot at the Sheetz gas station, located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue. A call about the shooting was received around 4 a.m.

The victim was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

There's currently no information about a suspect.