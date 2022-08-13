1 critical after shooting at downtown Columbus nightclub

The shooting happened at the XO Nightclub, located at 40 East Long Street, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say one person is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday morning in downtown Columbus.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the XO Nightclub, located at 40 East Long Street, around 1:40 a.m., according to police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Officers at the scene say the person who was shot is not expected to survive. Homicide detectives are investigating.

There have been no arrests so far. Police are interviewing witnesses at the scene.