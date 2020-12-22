1 charged with murder in Newark man's death

Police said 33-year-old Michael Stoner, of Newark, died weeks after an altercation on Hudson Avenue that happened in early December.

NEWARK, Ohio — A man is charged with murder for the death of another man in Newark.

Police said 33-year-old Michael Stoner, of Newark, died weeks after an altercation on Hudson Avenue that happened in early December.

Stoner checked himself into Licking Memorial Hospital on Dec. 17, police said.

Police said during the fight, Stoner's ribs were injured and that led to pneumonia.

Stoner died on Dec. 18.

Police spoke with witnesses of the altercation and determined 40-year-old Raymond Inman, of Newark, was a suspect in Stoner's death.

Inman was arrested and charged with murder.