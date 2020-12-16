Man arrested in deadly shooting at Columbus apartment complex

Officers were called to the shooting scene at Skyview Towers on Sawyer Boulevard just after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting at an apartment complex just east of downtown Columbus.

One man, who has not been identified, was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police said 44-year-old Stevie Whitson Jr. is charged in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4036 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.