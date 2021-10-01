Whitehall police searching for man accused of robbing multiple businesses over 2 months

Police believe the man may have committed multiple other robberies around Franklin County.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Officers with the Whitehall Division of Police are looking for a man accused of robbing multiple businesses in the city over the course of two months.

According to police, the robberies in Whitehall happened at these locations between August and September:

Dairy Queen at 549 South Yearling Road

CVS at 4548 East Main Street

Family Dollar at 5224 East Main Street

Police say that in each case, the man has either brought items to the cashier or approached the cashier to place an order.

He then implies he has a handgun or pulls out a knife, jumps the counter and takes money out of the register before leaving on foot.

Police describe the man as being at least 5 foot 8 inches tall with a thin build. Police said he has worn a black sweatshirt with yellow lettering that reads “Grove City Wrestling” with the number 25 on one of the sleeves.

Police believe the man may have committed multiple other robberies around Franklin County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitehall Police Department at 614-237-6333.

