Violent crime rises to new highs in Columbus

As of May 6, there have been nearly 250 more felonious assaults compared to this time last year. Columbus has also seen nearly double the number of homicides.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since last June, violent crime in Columbus has been increasing to new highs.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, there have been 783 felonious assaults as of May 6. On the same date last year, there were 544 felonious assaults.

One of the latest felonious assaults is a 9-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two people on the south side of Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to felonious assaults, Columbus has seen nearly double the number of homicides.

CrimeTracker 10’s Lacey Crisp asked Mayor Ginther what he has to say to neighbors who have heard his calls for an end to the violence before, yet continue to see more violence.

"I think that's why today's announcement is so important. It helps us make our approach even more comprehensive and really investing directly into young people with respect to programming," Ginther said.

On Thursday, Ginther announced a 'restoration investment' program to keep young people safe and active during the summer.

Those include summer camp programs, late-night basketball, free lunches and free entry to city pools.



Ginther said his goal is to reach the at-risk youth.