Tracking violent crimes in Columbus parks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department operates 370 parks on a total of more than 13,000 acres.

Three of those city parks receive the most calls for service by police.

According to a data search of police records, from July 2021 to June 2022, the top three city parks with the most calls are Berliner Parkoff Greenlawn Avenue, Hilltonia Park and Rhodes Park off West Broad Street.

Berliner Park leads with 245 police runs, followed by Hilltonia Park with 158 and Rhodes Park with 151.

But that only tells part of what is happening inside Columbus city parks. We also searched the police database for reports of violent crimes.

When it comes to reports of a shooting, Mock Park leads the way with 52 calls to police, followed by Milo-Grogan Park with 43.

Dexter Falls Park had the most calls for people calling about assaults with 11.

Police reports show Dodge Park off Sullivant Avenue had the most calls for a report of a person with a gun with 48.

Backed by Columbus City Council, the city instituted "operation moonlight" in May of this year to help curb crime in city parks. Twenty parks were selected for police patrols.