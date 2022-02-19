Top zip codes in central Ohio where the most sex offenders live

10TV sorted through data and found several zip codes in central Ohio where sex offenders are living.

OHIO, USA — Sex offenders in Ohio are legally required to register their home addresses, phone numbers and vehicle information with their local sheriff's office to be publicly accessible through the state government's database.

10TV sorted through data from the Ohio Attorney General's office and found several zip codes in central Ohio where sex offenders are living.

Areas such as Obetz, Lancaster, portions of Newark and portions of Columbus are some of the state's top neighborhoods where sex offenders live.

Below are the following zip codes with the most sex offenders in central Ohio as of January 2022.

Fairfield County

43130 - 103

Franklin County

43207 - 156

- 156 43206 - 132

- 132 43211 - 131

- 131 43223 - 125

- 125 43204 - 113

- 113 43224 - 82

- 82 43205 - 72

Licking County

43055 - 187

Click on the interactive map to view how many registered sex offenders live in your zip code.

The Licking County Sheriff's Office has been proactive in arresting sex offenders.