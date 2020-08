Mother says she was hurt in a drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 15-year-old girl lost her unborn baby in a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 7:30 Sunday night in the area of Joyce and Denune Avenues in north Columbus.

The teen was walking down the street with a man when someone in passing car began shooting at them.

The girl was hit by the gunfire. The man was not hurt.

Police do not have any suspects.