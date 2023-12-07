Man dead, 2 injured after separate shootings in north and east Columbus

Information on possible suspects in the three shootings was not available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were shot, one of them fatally, in three separate shootings on the north and east sides of Columbus in the overnight hours.

Around 12:35 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police was called to the 2900 block of East 10th Avenue.

Police said the shooting may have started near a picnic table and multiple shell casings were found, but officers did not find a victim.

Detectives learned that a 32-year-old man walked into a hospital a short time later. He had gunshot wounds on parts of his upper body. Police said his condition was initially critical, but has since improved.

Officers were called to the area of East Livingston Avenue and Barnett Road around 1:10 a.m.

The shooting victim was taken to Mount Carmel East and his condition was described as stable.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. at Beechcroft Road and Forest Village Lane, just south of East Dublin Granville Road.

The shooting victim, who police say was a man in his 30s, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and he was pronounced dead at 2:58 a.m.

Information on possible suspects in the three shootings was not available.

Anyone who may have any information on any of the shooting incidents is asked to call Columbus police.

