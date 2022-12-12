Santa searches for his sleigh, a red Kia, after it was stolen from north Columbus parking lot

“I love hearing what they have to say. I get to hear all kinds of wonderful things," Santa said. “The minute I put the suit on, it was like magic. I knew this was a thing I had to do." On Saturday, when they were visiting with boys and girls at the Cabela's off Gemini Parkway, their sleigh, a 2017 red Kia Sportage, was broken into and stolen from the parking lot.

Santa said the thieves got an extra set of sleigh bells and their Christmas CDs. Now all he wants for Christmas is his car back.



“I'm more concerned about someone else getting hurt, if they hit somebody, or hurt somebody, or cause other people more damage,” Santa explained.



While Santa said he will still find a way to deliver gifts to good boys and girls, he's hoping the bad ones consider their actions.



“Please consider the ramifications of who and what people's things you are taking and how it affects our lives, not just the joy of what you are doing,” he said.



Officers with the Columbus Division of Police are reviewing surveillance video from Cabela's parking lot.