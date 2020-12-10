Reynoldsburg expected to approve civilian review board

Even before George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, the city of Reynoldsburg was considering a civilian review board of its police department.

Reynoldsburg City Council will vote Monday whether they want to have a civilian review board.

That has been a contentious issue in the City of Columbus.

“I'm really excited about this opportunity because it gives the city a chance to partner with our police officers and stand shoulder to shoulder with them," Reynoldsburg City Council Member Meredith Lawson Rowe said. "Also, let the community know that we hear them."

Even before George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, the city of Reynoldsburg was considering a civilian review board of its police department, says city attorney Chris Shook.

“We wanted to draft something that was good for our community, and we wanted to be able to do that even with what other communities are doing,” Shook explained.

Shook says the city worked with the fraternal order of police to be sure officers were on-board with the plan.

“The more comfortable they are with the process, the higher the morale is going to be with the police department and the best services we are going to have for the citizens of Reynoldsburg,” Shook said.

“We didn't even have to sign an agreement. They respected the collective bargaining process. They respected the collective bargaining agreement process, the transparency they wanted, the transparency the FOP doesn't mind,” Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 9 Vice President, Jeff Simpson said.

Simpson says it comes down to cooperation.

They were able to work out an agreement where there will be nine board members, who all have to complete ride-alongs with police officers and pass a police citizens academy.

The mayor will select five members and the council members will select one from their wards and all will have to be voted on by the council.

They also will have one member with a law enforcement background, one attorney and at least two minorities.

“We wanted to have a diverse board. They will have training requirements. We think that is important, so they have more of a perspective of what our law enforcement officers face on a daily basis,” Shook said.

Lawson Rowe says the board is not because of an incident, but to look to the future. She adds, it will give the community a voice.